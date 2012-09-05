FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen lower, fifth loss in six days looms
September 5, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are set for a
fifth loss in six days on Wednesday as investors wait on a
European Central Bank meeting and U.S. payrolls data, due over
the next two days, for signs of more central bank action.
    American International Group will be free to sell
its entire $7.6 billion stake in AIA Group from
Wednesday. Sources told Reuters last week the U.S. insurer is
expected to offload its entire stake. 
    On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 percent to
19,429.9, the lowest close since July 27. Turnover was dismal,
standing at just above half of its 20-day moving average.
 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.4
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.8 percent
at 0048 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * Brazil's Vale , the world's
second-largest mining company, said on Tuesday it will set aside
an additional 1.1 billion reais ($539 million) to cover
potential losses related to a tax and royalty dispute with the
government. Vale also launched the sale of $1.5 billion of
30-year, dollar-denominated bonds at a yield of 300 basis points
above comparable U.S. Treasury debt.
  
    * Nissan Motor and its China joint venture with
Dongfeng Automobile Group Co sold 95,200 vehicles in
China in August, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier, the
Japanese automaker said on Tuesday. 
    * China Vanke, the country's largest real estate
developer by sales, said on Tuesday its August sales rose 8
percent to 11.4 billion yuan ($1.80 billion) from the same
period a year ago. 
    * Prudential Plc , Britain's largest
insurer, is offering its entire stake in Taiwan-listed China
Life Insurance Co Ltd in a deal worth about $160
million, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the
transaction. 
    * Cash-strapped computer services provider NEC Corp 
will sell its entire stake in China's Lenovo Group Ltd 
in a transaction worth about 18 billion yen ($230 million), a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Tuesday. The source added that NEC would maintain its joint
venture with Lenovo in Japan. 
    * Interchina Holdings Co Ltd said it planned to
sell 110 million shares of water treatment unit Heilongjiang
Interchina Water Treatment Co Ltd at a discount of
at least 8.03 yuan each, raising about HK$907 million to repay
bank borrowing and to fund investment. For statement, here
    * Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd said it is taking
legal advice on a second hearing notice regarding its property
projects in Macau and intends to make a submission strongly
opposing the decision by the Macau government within a
prescribed period. For statement, here

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
