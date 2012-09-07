FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong shares seen higher after ECB bond plan, AIA in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are likely to
start sharply higher on Friday, in line with strength in
equities across the region after the European Central Bank said
it would make potentially unlimited purchases of sovereign bonds
from heavily indebted euro zone countries to bring down high
borrowing costs.
    Shares of AIA Group Ltd could come into focus
after its former parent American International Group 
raised about $2 billion by selling part of its stake, the U.S.
insurer said in a statement. AIG sold the shares at HK$26.50
each, compared with Thursday's close of HK26.30, for a premium
of 0.8 percent.     
    On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended 0.3 percent
higher at 19,209.3, after slipping during the session to its
lowest in six weeks. 
    The benchmark is now down 1.4 percent on the week, set for a
fourth straight weekly loss.
    Other Asia shares also drew strength from the ECB's move,
with Japan's Nikkei up 1.8 percent and South Korea's
KOSPI up 2.2 percent at 0051 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:
    * China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and
ENN Energy Holdings Ltd have extended their $2.2
billion offer for China Gas Holdings Ltd for the fifth
time as they seek regulatory approvals to move ahead with Hong
Kong's first unsolicited takeover bid. Sinopec and ENN will
extend the offer until Oct. 15, the companies said in a filing
with the Hong Kong stock exchange. 
    * Canada will study CNOOC's $15.1 billion bid for
oil producer Nexen particularly closely because the
deal is large and the Chinese oil company is a state-owned
enterprise, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.
 
    * Glencore's  $34-billion bid for miner
Xstrata stands on the brink of collapse on Friday, with
only hours to go before a shareholder vote and little sign of a
resolution to the impasse that has pitted the trader against
rival investor Qatar. 
    * China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's
second-biggest telecommunications equipment maker, said it was
negotiating the conditions under which it would agree to take
part in a U.S. congressional hearing into alleged security
threats posed by Chinese telecommunications companies. The
hearing is part of an investigation of the two biggest Chinese
telecommunications companies doing business in the United
States, Huawei and ZTE Corp. 
    * Fosun International Ltd said it had successfully
bid for a piece of land in Chengdu at a bid price of 1.8 billion
yuan ($283.8 million). For statement, here
 ($1 = 6.3428 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
