Hong Kong shares seen lower for a second straight day
#Federal Reserve Board
September 19, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen lower for a second straight day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares may start lower on Wednesday, with commodities-related stocks likely to weaken after oil and metals prices slumped for a second day in a row as investors took stock of a rally inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest round of easing.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.3 percent from its highest close since May 4 to end at 20,601.9. But it failed for a second-straight session to close above chart resistance at 20,674.5, the lower end of a gap that opened up between May 4 and 7.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.6 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.2 percent at 0058 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Longfor Properties Com Ltd, one of China’s top-ten developers by sales, said on Wednesday it would issue HK$3.09 billion ($400 million) worth of new shares to fund projects and to use as general working capital.

* China will cut the maximum retail prices of 95 cancer, immunology and blood-related drugs by about 17 percent to try to reduce the growing number of chronic, ageing-related diseases in the country and make healthcare more affordable.

* Zhongsheng Group Holdings Ltd said its controlling shareholders Huang Yi and Li Guoqiang bought 900,000 shares at HK$9.756 each in the open market, raising their stake in the motor sales and services firm to 65.68 percent. For the statement, here

* Fosun International Ltd said its proposed joint venture with The Prudential Insurance Company of America has been officially approved by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission to begin operations. The equally-owned life insurance venture will begin operations in Shanghai in the fourth quarter of 2012. For the statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

