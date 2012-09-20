Hong Kong shares seen lower ahead of China flash PMI

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares may start lower on Thursday, as investors brace for a preliminary survey of China manufacturing later in the day that could provide fresh clues on the state of the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The HSBC flash PMI for September is expected at about 0230 GMT and a weaker-than-expected number could heighten expectations of more stimulus action from Beijing. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.2 percent to 20,841.9, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 1.7 percent. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent at 0059 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Genting Hong Kong Ltd (GHK) said it has no plans to sell its stake in Australia's Echo Entertainment Group Ltd , a day after Genting's Singapore sister company sold its stake in the operator of Sydney's only casino. * Nexen Inc should have an easy time getting its shareholders to approve the $15.1 billion takeover of the Canadian oil and gas producer by China's CNOOC Ltd, analysts said. * Birmingham International Holdings Ltd and its chairman, Carson Yeung, have been censured by the Hong Kong stock exchange for breaching listing rules, according to a company filing. * Jewellery retailer Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd said Paul Law has resigned as executive director and financial controller effective Dec 1 due to personal reasons, while Chan So Kuen has been appointed as chief financial officer with effect from Sept 17. For the statement, here * China Grand Forestry Green Resources Group Ltd said Tongdao Dong Autonomous County People's Government has cancelled five of the forest right certifications on the forests in Hunan province. For the statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)