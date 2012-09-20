FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares seen lower ahead of China flash PMI
#Financials
September 20, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen lower ahead of China flash PMI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares may start
lower on Thursday, as investors brace for a preliminary survey
of China manufacturing later in the day that could provide fresh
clues on the state of the slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy.
    The HSBC flash PMI for September is expected at about 0230
GMT and a weaker-than-expected number could heighten
expectations of more stimulus action from Beijing.
    On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.2 percent to
20,841.9, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 1.7 percent.
 
    Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3
percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.2 percent
at 0059 GMT.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH:    
    * Genting Hong Kong Ltd (GHK) said it has no plans
to sell its stake in Australia's Echo Entertainment Group Ltd
, a day after Genting's Singapore sister company sold
its stake in the operator of Sydney's only casino.
 
    * Nexen Inc should have an easy time getting its
shareholders to approve the $15.1 billion takeover of the
Canadian oil and gas producer by China's CNOOC Ltd,
analysts said. 
    * Birmingham International Holdings Ltd and its
chairman, Carson Yeung, have been censured by the Hong Kong
stock exchange for breaching listing rules, according to a
company filing. 
    * Jewellery retailer Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd
 said Paul Law has resigned as executive director and
financial controller effective Dec 1 due to personal reasons,
while Chan So Kuen has been appointed as chief financial officer
with effect from Sept 17. For the statement, here
    * China Grand Forestry Green Resources Group Ltd 
said Tongdao Dong Autonomous County People's Government has
cancelled five of the forest right certifications on the forests
in Hunan province. For the statement, here

 (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

