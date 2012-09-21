Hong Kong shares seen higher, could avert weekly loss

HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares may start higher on Friday after losing more than 1 percent a day earlier, taking heart after Wall Street edged higher on better-than-expected housing market data. Gains on Friday could help the market avert a first weekly loss in three. On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index closed down 1.2 percent at 20,590.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.4 percent. They are down 0.2 and 1.2 percent this week so far respectively. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.4 percent at 0102 GMT. FACTORS TO WATCH: * Nexen Inc shareholders overwhelmingly approved the oil producer's takeover by China's CNOOC Ltd on Thursday but the stock weakened as public opposition to a state-owned enterprise absorbing $15.1 billion of Canadian-owned assets appeared to grow. * A unit of China Nonferrous Mining Corp has won Zambian approval to build a $832 million copper mine that will add 60,000 tonnes to the country's annual output of the metal, a company spokesman said on Thursday. * Buyout firm RHJ International has secured backing from a Chinese conglomerate and other investors for its acquisition of Deutsche Bank's BHF-Bank unit. RHJ said it had secured additional backing from firms including China's Fosun Group. Fosun said the investment would help it secure a foothold in Europe. * A Chinese machinery group is likely to buy German rival KraussMaffei Technologies. According to sources familiar with the deal, initially interested groups from China including Haitian and Chen Hsong. * Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed United Company RUSAL Plc chairman Barry Chun-Yuen Cheung an independent non-executive director. * Global supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd on Thursday outlined a new sourcing arrangement between its unit, Direct Sourcing Group Pte Ltd, and Wal-Mart Stores Inc. * Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd, which specializes in small cargo ships, said it would issue $123.8 million convertible bonds due 2018, raising proceeds to fund acquisition of additional Handysize and Handymax vessels, and for working capital. For the statement, here * Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd said it would issue $250 million 13.75 percent senior notes due 2017, raising capital to fund property projects and to refinance existing indebtedness. For the statement, here * SJM Holdings Ltd said H.C. Watt & Company Limited has resigned as one of its joint auditors with effect from Sept 19 as Watt Hung Chow, the founder of HC Watt, has decided to carry out voluntary cessation of business of his practice owing to his retirement. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, the remaining joint auditor, will continue to act as the auditor of the company. For the statement, here (Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)