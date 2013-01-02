FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares may hold steady as U.S. fiscal talks rumble on
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 2, 2013 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares may hold steady as U.S. fiscal talks rumble on

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start the year steady at 18-month highs on Wednesday, as investors await an outcome to U.S. congressional negotiations that will help avert a fiscal crisis in the world’s largest economy.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed flat at 22,656.9, hovering at its highest close since July 2011. Stiff chart resistance is next seen at around 22,800, intra-day highs last seen in July and August 2011. The benchmark jumped 22.9 percent in 2012.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.5 percent at 0052 GMT. China and Japan markets are closed for a public holiday.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index held steady in December at 50.6, matching November’s seven-month high, as growth in new orders was unchanged and the pace of output softened marginally.

* China will reimpose import tax on some goods - including solar equipment, natural gas pipelines and railway machinery - from 2013 to help domestic manufacturers, the finance ministry said on Monday.

* China Tianrui Group Cement Co Ltd clarified media reports that it is capable of settling its bank borrowings and increase in finance costs was due to higher base interest rates in China.

* Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd will transfer its 51.06 percent equity interest in loss-making Huludao Nonferrous Group to MCC’s controlling shareholder.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.