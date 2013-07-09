Hong Kong shares seen steady ahead of China June inflation data

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start flat on Tuesday, as investors brace for data expected to show producer prices dipping in China for a 16th month in June and inflation quickening but staying well below the official 3.5 percent target.

Beijing could also release monthly data for money supply, loan growth and total social financing, due by July 15, later in the day. Inflation data is due at 0130 GMT.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index fell 1.3 percent to 20,582.2, and the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 1.6 percent. Both were down as much as 3 percent in early trade.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.9 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was flat at 0045 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* U.S. regulators recommended no enforcement action against parent company Wynn Resorts, parent of Wynn Macau , after completing an informal inquiry into a complaint about a $135 million donation the casino operator’s Macau unit made to a local university.

* French carmaker Renault and Dongfeng Motor Group hope to sign an agreement later this month to create their planned Chinese joint venture, a source close to the carmakers said on Monday.

* China’s Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Ltd on Tuesday offered to purchase the 22 percent of Yancoal Australia Ltd it does not already own in a deal valued at A$905 million ($825.95 million).

* CIFI Holdings said it expects to record a substantial increase in its core net profit for the six months that ended June 30, 2013, from a year earlier.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Farah Master; Editing by Eric Meijer)