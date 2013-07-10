Hong Kong shares seen weaker, China trade data looms

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares may start lower on Wednesday, with investors looking to the China trade data due shortly after market open for further clues on the health of the world’s second largest economy.

The trade data at 0200 GMT is expected to show exports growing 4.0 percent in June from a year earlier, while imports are seen rising 8.0 percent.

Beijing is also expected to release money supply and loan growth on July 15. Second quarter GDP data is due on the same day, as are monthly urban investment, industrial output and retail sales figures.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.5 percent at 20,683 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.1 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was flat, while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.2 percent at 0043 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Shuanghui International’s proposed $4.7 billion purchase to buy America’s pork producer Smithfield Foods will face intense scrutiny on Wednesday when U.S. senators question Smithfield’s chief executive about food safety and foreign ownership.

* Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd said it achieved 63 percent revenue growth in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, driven by the increase in sales of gold products following a sharp decrease of gold price since April 2013.

* Guangzhou Yuexiu Property Company Ltd won a bidding for the Land Parcel in Chancheng district for 1.77 billion yuan ($277.35 million).

* Citic Resources Holdings Ltd said it expected to record a decrease in its net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2013 due to weak selling prices of commodities related to a slowdown in the global economy and an expense of HK$ 91.5 million arising from a cash tender offer to repurchase part of its senior notes due 2014.

* TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd said profit of its TV business for the three months ended 30 June 2013 was lower than expected as the government did not extend the energy saving subsidy policy which had expired on 31 May 2013.(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Clement Tan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)