Hong Kong shares seen higher, dividend plays in focus after Bernanke
#Ben Bernanke
July 11, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares seen higher, dividend plays in focus after Bernanke

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares may start higher on Thursday, with dividend plays in focus after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said highly accommodative monetary policy would be needed for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 1.1 percent at 20,904.6 points, its highest closing since June 19. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.8 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was flat, while South Korea’s KOSPI was up 1.7 percent at 0100 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Global shipments of personal computers slumped 10.9 percent in the second quarter, the fifth straight quarterly decline in a market that has been devastated by the popularity of tablets, research firm Gartner said on Wednesday.

* Melco International Development Ltd’s subsidiary New Crescent will make an investment in a gaming and resort development project in Russia, acquiring 5 percent of the issued share capital of Oriental Regent.

* Poly Property Group Company Ltd recorded contracted sales of 14.6 billion yuan for the first half year ended June 30, 2013, up 44.6 percent from a year earlier. Contracted area sold totalled about 1,404,000 square metres, up 27.6 percent from a year earlier.

* China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd said it expects profit to significantly increase for the six months that ended 30 June 2013, compared to a year ago. Sales volume of cement and clinker increased by about 30 percent and the sales volume of concrete for the increased by about 17 percent.

* KEE Holdings Company Ltd said it expects to record a decrease in profit for the six months ending 30 June 2013.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Yimou Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

