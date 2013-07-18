Hong Kong shares seen steady, China home prices in focus

HONG KONG, July 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are expected to start Thursday trade steady, with the mainland property sector in focus as China’s June home price data is due around the market open.

On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent at 21,371.9 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings climbed 0.7 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.4 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.5 percent at 0035 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China Resources Power said on its website that it considers recent media reports alleging corruption in the company to be defamatory and that it had adversely affected the reputation of its leadership. The company also said it reserves all right to pursue legal recourse.

* State-run Chinese oil and gas firm CNOOC Ltd will soon submit for state approval a plan to develop Huangyan phase II and Pingbei, totalling seven new fields, two industry officials with direct knowledge of the projects told Reuters.

* Japanese electronics company NEC Corp’s talks with Lenovo Group Ltd over a mobile phone venture have stalled due to disagreements over majority ownership and patents, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* The United States blamed China on Wednesday for a breakdown in trade talks aimed at eliminating tariffs on a new generation of technology products and everyday consumer electronics like speakers and flat-panel displays.

* China Shanshui Cement warned it expects a hefty fall in net profit for the first half of the year due to low sales prices of its cement, particularly in the northeast region of Shandong.

* BBMG Corp said it expects to record a decrease in interim net profit of not more than 15 percent from a year ago, mainly due to a fall in selling prices of major cement products as a result of intensified market competition.

* China Power said it expects to record a substantial increase in interim net profit, mainly from a significant rise in hydropower generation and the decrease in the fuel cost for coal-fired power generation as a result of declining average coal prices.

* NetDragon Websoft Inc said plans to list its 91 Wireless unit will not be effective if a plan by Baidu Inc to buy the app store goes through. The company also said that Baidu has also agreed to purchase remaining 91 Wireless shares from minority stakeholders on the same terms for its majority stake.

* Sichuan Pharmaceutical said it has received approval to conduct clinical studies on Anaprazole Sodium, a new Category 1.1 drug, from the State Food and Drug Administration.(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)