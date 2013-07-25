Hong Kong shares may start firmer, Beijing's policy support in focus

HONG KONG, July 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares are expected to start higher on Thursday after China’s cabinet said the country will scrap taxes for small firms, offering more help for ailing exporters and widening funding channels to speed railway investments.

In another move to support the economy, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) also said it would scrap its approval procedure for service industry firms needing foreign currency for overseas trade, and instead let them deal directly with banks.

Gains for Baidu Inc in New York after the Chinese technology giant forecast third-quarter revenue well beyond expectations could lift Internet-related counters.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.2 percent at 21,968.9 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings finished flat.

Elsewhere in Asia at 0038 GMT, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.3 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was down 0.2 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* China’s official news agency hinted that more foreign pharmaceutical firms could soon be implicated in a corruption scandal sweeping the industry, in the wake of bribery accusations against British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline.

* Power supplier CLP Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it would buy two power stations in Australia from the New South Wales state government for A$475 million ($437.26 million), a move seen as providing further scale to its energy retail, generation and storage assets.

* U.S. energy company Hess Corp has signed a production-sharing contract with PetroChina, China’s first joint agreement to develop a shale oil block, the companies said on Wednesday.

* Sri Lanka has finalised a $1.43 billion deal with China Communications Construction Co Ltd to build a city on a 230 hectare site that will be reclaimed from the sea, the head of the state-run Ports Authority said on Wednesday.

* Las Vegas Sands Corp, parent of Sands China Ltd , reported strong quarterly results with Q2 earnings per share $0.64 and Q2 revenue $3.24 billion.

* Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd said its major shareholder Validated Profits would sell 100 million shares, representing 2.02 percent of the company’s existing share capital, to third party investors at HK$5.43 each, reducing its stake in the company to 14.58 percent.

* China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd said it has entered into a shipbuilding contract with New Times Shipbuilding Co Ltd (NTS) for the construction of five 8,800 TEU container vessels to be delivered by NTS to the company for an aggregate $425 million.

* China CITIC Bank Corporation Ltd said it has received approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission to issue up to 30 billion yuan bonds in China, raising proceeds to support the small and medium enterprise loan business of the bank.(Reporting by Clement Tan and Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)