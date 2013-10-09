Hong Kong shares may start weaker as U.S. woes persist

HONG KONG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares could start weaker on Wednesday, after the yield on one-month U.S. government debt hit a five-year high as investors prepared for a possible default by the world’s largest economy.

China is due to release September figures for money supply and loan growth by Oct. 15, kicking off a new batch of economic data.

On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index finished up 0.9 percent at 23,178.9 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.5 percent, while South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.4 percent at 0056 GMT.

FACTORS TO WATCH:

* Goldman Sachs Principal Investment Area, the private equity unit of the U.S. securities firm, plans to exit its investment in Chinese firm Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd , selling its entire stake in an offering worth up to $315 million, IFR reported on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the deal.

* Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said it received notice from GS Capital Partners VI Fund L.P. for the full conversion of outstanding bonds in the principal amount of 901 million yuan ($148 million).

* Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd said it and its unit made a bid for acquisition of certain equity interests in Wuxi Suntech for 500 million yuan.

* Russia’s United Company Rusal, the world’s largest aluminium producer, is urging the London Metal Exchange to leave its controversial warehousing rules unchanged or risk damaging the whole market, Deputy CEO Oleg Mukhamedshin said on Tuesday.

* Man Wah Holdings Ltd said retail sales during China’s National Day Golden Week from Oct. 1 to 7 were up 43.7 percent year on year.

* Shui On Land Ltd said its contracted property sales were at 9.19 billion yuan for the first nine months of 2013.

* HSBC Holdings PLC said it would sell a portfolio of non-performing loans to Paragon for £13.5 million. HSBC also said it will sign up to a flagship UK programme to help people buy their own homes that was launched on Tuesday.