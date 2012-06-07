FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK stocks post third days of gains, blue chips support
June 7, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

HK stocks post third days of gains, blue chips support

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended up on Thursday for a third straight day, tracking the bounce in regional markets, as investors bought into beaten-down blue chips on growing hopes for monetary stimulus from central banks and signs that European policymakers are closer to a solution to help Spain’s ailing banks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.9 percent to 18,678.29. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms ended the day up 0.4 percent.

On the mainland, worries about a slowing economy kept domestic markets on the backfoot with the Shanghai Composite down 0.7 percent while the large-cap focused CSI300 fell 0.6 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS

* Wharf Holdings, which owns commercial property throughout Hong Kong, extended its strong run, rising another 4.9 percent that brought its weekly gain to 6.3 percent. Brokerages including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have taken a positive view of the company’s recent agreement with the Hong Kong government to renew a land lease, calling it a development that removes a “major overhang.”

* Hopes of pro-growth policies lifted cyclical sectors such as materials and mining, with Cosco Pacific the biggest gainer on the Hang Seng behind Wharf. Cosco shares ended the day up 3.6 percent.

* There was no respite for shares of China Shenhua which continued their fall this week dropping another 1.8 percent to a near-three-year low. Shenhua shares were the most actively traded of benchmark constituents in Hong Kong.

Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

