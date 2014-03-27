FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong benchmark slips, led down by Tencent
March 27, 2014

Hong Kong benchmark slips, led down by Tencent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday as investors staged a sell-off of index tech heavyweight Tencent Holdings after U.S-listed peers declined.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.3 percent at 21,834.5, though the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.

Shares in Internet giant Tencent fell 6.3 percent after the company announced it was buying a 28 percent stake in South Korean mobile gaming firm CJ Games for $500 million.

Shares in CITIC Pacific gained 13 percent after its parent CITIC Group agreed to inject its main operating arm into the Hong Kong-listed unit. (Reporting by Natalie Thomas; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
