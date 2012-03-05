FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iberia power rises on higher coal burn
March 5, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 6 years ago

Iberia power rises on higher coal burn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Spain day-ahead base 53.30 euros/MWh, up 2.00 euros

* Minimal hydropower output supports prices

MADRID, March 5 (Reuters) - Iberian benchmark wholesale power prices rose on Monday as forecasts showed costly coal-burning generators would step up output to meet a predicted increase in demand, although an expected advance in wind power checked potential gains.

National grid operator REE estimated coal-fired plants would produce some 124,000 gigawatt-hours on Tuesday, up from 81,500 GWh on Monday.

REE predicted wind parks in Spain - which account for 80-85 percent of volume in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) - would meanwhile generate as much as 7,390 megawatts on Tuesday, rising from 5,688 MW on Monday.

Mibel’s spot exchange, OMIE, set the widely watched “pool” price for Tuesday at 53.30 euros ($70.38) per megawatt-hour, a gain of 2.00 euros from the rate set on Sunday for Monday.

Supporting prices was minimal output of relatively cheap hydropower, which was meeting just 0.2 percent of Spanish demand, down from an average of 9.2 percent for the last 12 months after a long drought. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Alison Birrane)

