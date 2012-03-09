FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iberia power up on weak winds, weekend supports
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 9, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 6 years ago

Iberia power up on weak winds, weekend supports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Spain day-ahead base 47.84 euros/MWh, up 2.46 euros
    * Hydro lack also bolsters prices

    MADRID, March 9 (Reuters) - Iberian wholesale power
rose on Friday due to forecasts cheap wind power would extend a
recent slump, although a customary drop in demand ahead of the
weekend capped potential gains.	
    Operators estimated output from wind parks in Spain - the
world's fourth-biggest - would decline to less than 4,000
megawatts on Saturday from about 6,300 MW on Friday afternoon.	
    The Iberian Electricity Market's (Mibel) spot unit, OMIE,
set the benchmark "pool" price for Saturday at 47.84 euros
($63.50) per megawatt-hour, up from a level of 45.38 euros fixed
on Thursday for Friday.	
    Demand at OMIE's daily power auction dropped to 573.6
gigawatt-hours for Saturday, from 666.5 GWh previously.	
    Also bolstering prices was a lack of hydro power, whose
output has dwindled since a drought set in last summer.	
    Data from national grid operator REE showed hydro
power was meeting just 0.6 percent of Spanish demand on Friday,
down from an average of 9.1 percent in the past year.	
($1 = 0.7534 euros)	
	
 (Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by James Jukwey)

