Iberia power up on weak wind forecast

* Spain baseload 53.42 euros/MWh, up 3.50 euros

* Nuclear plant working at 67 pct

* Pool may ease on Tuesday

MADRID, March 12 (Reuters) - Iberian benchmark power prices rose on Monday due to forecasts costly coal- and gas-fired plants would work harder to fill a gap left by a drop in wind power.

National grid operator REE estimated coal- and gas-burning generators would produce some 235 gigawatt-hours between them on Tuesday, up from 187 GWh on Monday.

Coal and gas are the most expensive generators which are included in the “pool” for a daily auction to determine price for the day ahead.

OMIE, the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), set the widely watched pool price for Tuesday at 53.42 euros ($70.19) per megawatt-hour, up from a rate of 49.92 euros fixed on Sunday for Monday.

In the over-the-counter market, Wednesday baseload was heard trading at 52.70/53.00 euros/MWh, which suggested dealers expected the day-ahead rate to ease on Tuesday.

Longer term contracts also firmed slightly in OTC trading, with calendar-year 2013 quoted at 52.25/52.45 euros/MWh, up from deals at 52.15 euros on Friday.

Also propping up prices was a shortage of cheaper nuclear power, due to the 1,000 MW plant cutting power for maintenance work.

Spain’s seven other nuclear power stations were working normally, data from the CSN safety watchdog showed. All eight were generating 7,128 MW between them, or 21.1 percent of total demand. ($1 = 0.7610 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts)