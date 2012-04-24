FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iberia power at new 2-year low on gathering winds
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 24, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Iberia power at new 2-year low on gathering winds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - Benchmark Iberian power prices fell to two-year lows on Tuesday for the second time in a week due to forecasts cheap supplies of wind power would rise while demand would remain seasonally low during mild weather.

National grid operator REE estimated wind farms in Spain - which take up some 85 percent of volume in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) - would peak at 12,100 megawatts on Wednesday, rising from 8,210 MW at midday on Tuesday.

The Mibel’s spot unit fixed the closely observed “pool” price for the day ahead at 22.06 euros ($28.95) per megawatt-hour, down from 38.12 euros set on Monday for Tuesday.

That was the lowest for a full working day since OMIE fixed a price of 21.41 euros for April 8, 2010, and compares with a previous two-year low of 22.69 euros/MWh set for April 19.

Wind power sways the spot wholesale market because producers can sell it to the pool at a massive discount to electricity generated by burning coal or gas.

Seven of Spain’s eight nuclear power stations were meanwhile working at full power and feeding 7,137 MW between them to the grid, or 18.1 percent of demand, data from REE and the CSN watchdog showed.

The 1,000 MW Asco II nuclear plant has been running at about 65 percent of capacity since Monday to allow maintenance work to take place.

$1 = 0.7619 euros Editing by Mark Potter

