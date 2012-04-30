FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iberian power prices fall sharply before holidays
April 30, 2012

Iberian power prices fall sharply before holidays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Spain day-ahead base 27.39 euros/MWh, down 12.13 eur

* All Spain’s nuclear plants running normally

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Iberian benchmark power prices fell hard in wholesale trading on Monday due to a forecast sharp drop in demand in public holidays this week.

Tuesday is celebrated as Labour Day in Spain and Portugal, while Wednesday is also a holiday in Spain’s capital Madrid, the Iberian Peninsula’s biggest city.

National grid operator REE predicted demand in Spain - which accounts for about 85 percent of volume in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) - would decline to 519 gigawatt-hours on Tuesday from 600 GWh on Monday.

OMIE, the Mibel’s spot exchange, set the closely observed “pool” price for Tuesday at 27.39 euros ($36.32) per megawatt-hour, tumbling from a rate of 39.52 euros set on Sunday for Monday.

All eight of Spain’s nuclear power stations were working normally and generating 7,500 megawatts between them, or enough to meet 20.1 percent of demand, data from REE and the CSN regulator showed. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Anthony Barker)

