Iberia power down on wind output recovery

* Spain day-ahead base 51.07 euros/MWh, down 3.53 euros

* Wind power seen up again on Wednesday

* All eight nuclear plants on line

MADRID, April 2 (Reuters) - Iberian benchmark power prices fell in wholesale dealing on Monday due to predictions wind parks would recover from a recent lull and displace costlier coal- and gas-burning plants from the generation mix.

National grid operator REE estimated wind power in Spain - which typically accounts for 85 percent of the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel) - would rise to 5,400 megawatts by peak hour on Tuesday from 2,000 MW on Monday afternoon.

The Mibel’s spot unit, OMIE, fixed the closely observed “pool” price for Tuesday at 51.07 euros ($68.01) per megawatt-hour, down from a rate of 54.60 euros set on Sunday for Monday.

OMIE organises a daily auction matching offers from generators to a pool of electricity for the day ahead, with bids from distributors.

Looking ahead, producers expect wind power to rise higher on Wednesday, which could weigh on the pool price at OMIE’s auction on Tuesday morning.

All eight of Spain’s nuclear power stations were working normally after the Garona reactor went back on line on Friday after a brief halt.

Data from REE and the CSN safety watchdog showed nuclear plants were generating 7,334 MW between them, or enough to meet 22.9 percent of Spanish demand.