#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 4, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

Iberia power falls before holidays, wind supports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Spain day-ahead base 46.53 euros/MWh, down 4.86 euros

* Wind power seen weaker on Thursday

MADRID, April 4 (Reuters) - Iberian benchmark power prices posted sharp falls on Wednesday, anticipating a drop in demand as businesses and factories close for public holidays in Spain on Thursday and Friday.

National grid operator REE predicted demand in Spain, which takes up 85 percent of volume in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel), would decline to 512 gigawatt-hours on Thursday from 615 GWh on Wednesday.

OMIE, the Mibel’s spot arm, set the widely observed “pool” price for Thursday at 46.53 euros ($62.07) per megawatt-hour, which compared to a level of 51.39 euros set on Tuesday for Wednesday.

Prices may have fallen further, but costly coal- and gas-burning plants were expected to step up production to make up for falling supplies of cheaper wind power.

REE estimated Spanish wind parks - which can provide more than half the country’s electricity - would produce 4,200 megawatts by peak hour on Thursday, down from 5,100 MW 24 hours earlier.

All eight of Spain’s market-moving nuclear plants were on line on Wednesday, and producing 7,442 MW, or 22.7 percent of demand, according to data from REE and the CSN safety regulator. ($1 = 0.7497 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts; editing by Keiron Henderson)

