Iberia Power rises after record wind power fades
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
April 20, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

Iberia Power rises after record wind power fades

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Spain day-ahead base up 3.65 eur to 43.44 eur/MWh

* New wind power record 16,636 MW

MADRID, April 20 (Reuters) - Iberian benchmark power prices bucked a pre-weekend downtrend in wholesale dealing on Friday as market-moving wind power retreated after setting new records during stormy weather the day before.

Spanish wind parks generated 16,636 megawatts on Thursday, according to national grid operator REE, easily surpassing a previous record of 14,752 MW set on Nov. 9, 2010.

Earlier in the day, wind power accounted for 61 percent of demand In Spain, which typically accounts for 85 percent of volume in the Iberian Electricity Market (Mibel).

By midday on Friday, wind power was down to 11,269 MW, which made costlier coal- and gas-burning plants work harder.

OMIE, the Mibel’s spot arm fixed the closely watched “pool” price for Saturday at 43.44 euros ($57.09) per megawatt-hour, rising from 39.79 set on Thursday for Friday.

REE estimated demand in Spain would decline to 613 gigawatt-hours on Saturday , from 671 GWh on Friday, due to businesses and factories closing for the weekend. The drop often leads the pool to fall on Fridays.

All eight of Spain’s nuclear power stations were online and generating 7,313 MW between them, or 19.4 percent of demand, data from REE and the CSN watchdog showed. ($1 = 0.7609 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts)

