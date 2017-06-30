LONDON, June 30 World stocks were on track for
their best start to a year since 2003 while oil and the dollar
were facing their biggest first-half drop for years.
The early months of 2017 were marked by the so-called Trump
trades premised on U.S. President Donald Trump's pledges of
multi-trillion dollar spending and by a change in Europe's
political and growth outlook that has lured back investors.
But arguably the most significant shift for investors came
in the last week of the second quarter when, in what looked like
a concerted move, central bank policymakers appeared to signal
it would soon be time to wind back the monetary stimulus that
has buoyed markets for much of this decade.
As this graphic reut.rs/2sxO66c shows the dollar
index, already down 4.5 percent for 2017 a week ago, was
down 6.5 percent at Thursday's close and on track for its worst
quarter in seven years and worst first half since 2003.
This despite the U.S. Federal Reserve raising interest rates
twice this year.
The euro, boosted by European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi hinting on Wednesday at tweaks to the bank's
ultra-loose monetary policy stance, is up more than 8 percent
year-to-date and heading for its best quarter in seven.
Dollar weakness has helped lift emerging equities, as
measured by MSCI's main index almost 18 percent in
dollar terms so far this year.
World stocks have gained more than 10
percent in dollar terms, their best first half since 2003.
Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index gained 9.6 percent,
just ahead of the S&P 500 on 9.2 percent.
Stuck at the bottom of the performance league table, down
16.5 percent in dollar terms year-to-date is Brent crude oil
, hit by a perception that output cuts agreed by OPEC
producers and others will not be enough to stem the glut of oil.
It was on track for its worst first six months of any year
since 1998.
In Brexit-bound Britain, which has just been through a messy
election, the pound has dropped 3 percent against the euro. The
weaker currency has been a boost for exporters, lifting the
country's main FTSE 100 stock index 8.2 percent.
Emerging markets have shrugged off the U.S. rate rises and
the oil and tech tumbles. Bonds in emerging market currencies
have returned almost 10 percent in dollar terms, while hard
currency sovereign debt is up 6 percent.
But within emerging markets there are losers as well as
winners: tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5
Russian equities, heavily oil-reliant and a star of late
2016, have lost 17 percent but energy importer Turkey's stock
index has risen 30 percent, despite inflation, domestic
political risks and policy wobbles.
The Mexican peso is the world's top performing
currency, up 15 percent on the dollar, as faith wanes in Trump's
ability to implement anti-trade and anti-immigration pledges. tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
Perhaps the biggest surprise has been Poland's zloty
which has surged 13 percent against the dollar.
Brazil's real has been one of the worst-performing
currencies, down 4 percent in 2017 due to fresh corruption
scandals that have hit the country.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, Sujata Rao, Dhara Ranasinghe and
Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Toby Chopra)