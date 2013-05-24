FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Euro rises, Bunds cut gains on above-forecast German Ifo
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Euro rises, Bunds cut gains on above-forecast German Ifo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May - The euro rose while German Bund futures cut gains on Friday after a bigger-than-expected rise in a German business climate survey suggested the outlook for Europe’s largest economy may be improving.

The Ifo business climate index rose to 105.7 in May from 104.4 in April and well above forecasts for only a slight rise to 104.5.

The euro rose to hit a session high of $1.2959, up from around $1.2926 just before the data.

German Bund futures last traded 2 ticks higher on the day at 144.41, compared with 144.65 before the release.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.