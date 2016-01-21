S&P launches index of companies with long-term focus

DAVOS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices launched on Thursday a new index of companies it said had the potential to create value for investors by focusing on long-term strategy.

The S&P Long-Term Value Creation (LTVC), developed with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and asset manager Robeco SAM, comprises about 250 companies that take a long-term view and have a sustained history of financial quality.

“We want companies to be making decisions for the long term that will create value for their long-term shareholders,” CPPIB Chief Executive Mark Wiseman told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We are trying to create an index that will be a self-fulfilling prophecy in terms of changing behaviour,” he said, adding that the index would outperform in the long term.

Investment managers backing the index have pledged about $2 billion to funds tracking it, they said in a statement. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins in Davos, writing by Nigel Stephenson in London; Editing by Dominic Evans)