FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P launches index of companies with long-term focus
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
January 21, 2016 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

S&P launches index of companies with long-term focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAVOS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices launched on Thursday a new index of companies it said had the potential to create value for investors by focusing on long-term strategy.

The S&P Long-Term Value Creation (LTVC), developed with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and asset manager Robeco SAM, comprises about 250 companies that take a long-term view and have a sustained history of financial quality.

“We want companies to be making decisions for the long term that will create value for their long-term shareholders,” CPPIB Chief Executive Mark Wiseman told Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“We are trying to create an index that will be a self-fulfilling prophecy in terms of changing behaviour,” he said, adding that the index would outperform in the long term.

Investment managers backing the index have pledged about $2 billion to funds tracking it, they said in a statement. (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins in Davos, writing by Nigel Stephenson in London; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.