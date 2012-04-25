FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.16 trln rupees
April 25, 2012 / 3:41 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.16 trln rupees

    April 25 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANKS' CASH   AS ON    AVG
DAILY CASH    FORTNIGHT   
 BALANCES WITH RBI        DATE    RESERVE REQUIREMENT  ENDING  	
  (billion rupees)                  (billion rupees)	
   3,160.2964             21/04      3,082.2400        04/05	
   3,187.2329             20/04      2,993.6700        20/04	
   3,209.4917             19/04      2,993.6700        20/04	
   3,109.7844             18/04      2,993.6700        20/04	
   2,872.2342             17/04      2,993.6700        20/04	
   2,891.0317             16/04      2,993.6700        20/04	
   2,946.3749             14/04      2,993.6700        20/04	
   2,923.8922             13/04      2,993.6700        20/04	
   3,093.0644             12/04      2,993.6700        20/04    
    	
   3,008.1121             11/04      2,993.6700        20/04    	
   3,013.3522             10/04      2,993.6700        20/04  	
   3,084.2673             09/04      2,993.6700        20/04	
   2,889.4115             06/04      2,952.9700        06/04    	
   2,892.2518             05/04      2,952.9700        06/04    	
   2,888.2179             04/04      2,952.9700        06/04   	
   3,228.1033             03/04      2,952.9700        06/04	
   3,365.8226             02/04      2,952.9700        06/04    	
   3,323.3267             31/03      2,952.9700        06/04   	
   3,497.5812             30/03      2,952.9700        06/04 	
   3,125.7445             29/03      2,952.9700        06/04	
   3,031.3658             28/03      2,952.9700        06/04	
   3,100.1783             27/03      2,952.9700        06/04	
   3,250.2550             26/03      2,952.9700        06/04    
  	
   3,291.5023             24/03      2,952.9700        06/04    	
   3,233.9644             23/03      2,928.7600        23/03    	
   3,162.3361             22/03      2,928.7600        23/03   	
   2,733.7713             21/03      2,928.7600        23/03   	
   2,705.3815             20/03      2,928.7600        23/03  	
   2,794.5677             19/03      2,928.7600        23/03	
   2,964.0336             17/03      2,928.7600        23/03   	
   2,984.4203             16/03      2,928.7600        23/03 	
   3,073.2868             14/03      2,928.7600        23/03	
   3,044.6066             13/03      2,928.7600        23/03    
     	
   3,131.8067             12/03      2,928.7600        23/03    
    	
   3,173.8903             10/03      2,928.7600        23/03    
 	
   3,117.4389             09/03      3,382.5800        09/03    	
   3,202.0648             07/03      3,382.5800        09/03    	
   2,934.8566             06/03      3,382.5800        09/03   	
   3,282.6219             05/03      3,382.5800        09/03   	
   3,731.0430             03/03      3,382.5800        09/03   	
   3,602.6305             01/03      3,382.5800        09/03   	
   3,679.7710             29/02      3,382.5800        09/03 	
   3,682.0329             28/02      3,382.5800        09/03	
   3,626.4378             27/02      3,382.5800        09/03	
   3,189.4391             25/02      3,382.5800        09/03	
   3,119.1591             24/02      3,368.7500        24/02	
   3,191.9432             23/02      3,368.7500        24/02	
   3,158.3253             22/02      3,368.7500        24/02	
   3,150.6747             21/02      3,368.7500        24/02	
   3,532.4520             20/02      3,368.7500        24/02    
  	
   3,544.2468             18/02      3,368.7500        24/02    
 	
   3,556.1067             17/02      3,368.7500        24/02    	
   3,643.0868             16/02      3,368.7500        24/02   	
   3,639.7820             15/02      3,368.7500        24/02  	
   3,526.0180             14/02      3,368.7500        24/02 	
   3,507.9350             13/02      3,368.7500        24/02	
   3,294.9841             11/02      3,368.7500        24/02   	
   3,259.8928             10/02      3,370.7700        10/02    
       	
   3,288.3548             09/02      3,370.7700        10/02    
   	
   3,020.7226             08/02      3,370.7700        10/02    
  	
   2,994.2169             07/02      3,370.7700        10/02    	
   3,210.9882             06/02      3,370.7700        10/02    	
   3,433.4146             04/02      3,370.7700        10/02    	
   3,461.7754             03/02      3,370.7700        10/02    	
   3,546.6087             02/02      3,370.7700        10/02   	
   3,494.8072             01/02      3,370.7700        10/02   	
   Source - RBI website: www.rbi.org.in   Reuters subscribers
can access the RBI money market operations  page by typing RBM12
and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on.	
	
 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)

