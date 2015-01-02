FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Bank Nifty index surges to record high on hopes of reforms
#Credit Markets
January 2, 2015 / 4:52 AM / 3 years ago

India's Bank Nifty index surges to record high on hopes of reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - India’s banking stocks surged, with the Bank Nifty Index hitting a record high on hopes of faster reforms in the sector ahead of a two-day industry meet that starts on Friday.

The one-of-a-kind retreat, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, will include all top bankers to address issues such as consolidation, bad loans, financial inclusion and capital needs.

The Bank Nifty index surged as much as 1.4 percent to a record high of 19,010.60, surpassing the previous peak of 18,923.60 on Dec. 23.

State Bank of India gained 1.1 percent, ICICI Bank added 2.03 percent and HDFC Bank rose 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

