FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian markets fall more, 10-yr bond yld at 2-week high on Greece worry
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Indian markets fall more, 10-yr bond yld at 2-week high on Greece worry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Indian markets fell further on Monday, in line with Asian peers on rising concerns of a Greece default.

At 0533 GMT, the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at a two-week high of 7.90 percent. It had closed at 7.82 percent on Friday. Volumes were thin and concerns over an impending 150 billion rupee ($2.35 billion) auction further dented sentiment.

The Indian rupee was at 63.9050 to the dollar after falling to 63.93, its weakest since June 18 and also from the previous close of 63.64/65.

The broader NSE index fell over 2 percent led by declines in blue-chip stocks.

Bond markets will watch for the auction of unused foreign investment post market hours to gauge investor demand. ($1 = 63.9000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.