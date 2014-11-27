Indian bonds edge lower on profit-taking; GDP data in focus

* 10-year bond yield closes 1 basis point higher at 8.15 pct * India's finance minister may urge cbank chief to cut rates in a meeting on Monday * Mild profit-taking, position trimming seen before policy -trader By Neha Dasgupta Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indian bonds reversed most intraday losses to end lower on Thursday after global oil prices slipped to a four-year low, but investors booked some profits ahead of the central bank's policy review next week and the release of economic growth data on Friday. Brent futures fell $2 to a 50-month low under $76 a barrel as oil producers in OPEC looked set to keep output unchanged despite a huge oversupply in world markets. India's finance minister is likely to meet the Reserve Bank of India Governor in New Delhi on Monday to urge the central bank to cut interest rates at a policy meeting the following day, two senior finance ministry officials said. Bonds were under pressure for much of the session after the central bank on Wednesday unexpectedly announced a debt sale of up to 120 billion rupees ($1.94 billion) via open market operations to drain excess liquidity. The RBI will likely mature its month-end FX forward dollar obligations that would infuse a large amount of cash into the system, a reason cited by traders for the debt sale. Overall, traders see sentiment remaining positive and yields on benchmark 10-year government bonds have declined 25 basis points (bps) since mid-October, when data showed inflationary pressures receding. However, until the July-September growth data is released on Friday, traders expect yields to remain in a tight range. A poll showed India's economic growth probably slowed to 5.1 percent in the quarter from a year earlier. "A little bit of profit booking on account of OMO and position lightening happened before policy," said Killol Pandya, senior fund manager-debt, LIC Nomura Mutual Fund. "If GDP is weaker than expected, then the RBI's hand is that much more forced to look at rate cut closely." India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.15 percent versus 8.14 percent on Wednesday, after touching an intraday high of 8.17 percent. In the overnight indexed swaps market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 2 basis points at 7.23 percent while the one-year rate ended 3 basis points lower at 7.82 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.8800 Indian rupee) (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)