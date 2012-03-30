FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian cash rate hits near 3-1/2 year high as demand soars
March 30, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

Indian cash rate hits near 3-1/2 year high as demand soars

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - The Indian cash rate soared to
a near three-and-a-half year high on Friday for four-day loans,
as banks scrambled to prop up their balance sheets as the fiscal
year draws to a close.	
    Banks also scurried to meet their reserve needs anticipating
sharp swings in rates in a holiday-shortened next week, with
just two business days.	
    The four-day call rate closed at 15.00/15.10
percent compared with 9.95/10.00 percent on Thursday for one-day
loans.	
    "This kind of a rise in rates was expected because banks are
paying out their loan disbursals by borrowing in call rate, and
not many lenders were there in the market," said a trader with a
state-owned bank.	
    Banks have been rushing to tweak their balance sheets, and
also accessing the Reserve Bank of India's repo counter to
garner funds.	
    Banks borrowed 1.25 trillion rupees ($24.56 billion) at the
RBI's four-day repo auction, far above the central bank's stated
 liquidity deficit comfort level of 600 billion rupees.	
    Banks' repo borrowings have mostly been over a trillion
rupees in March, due to the strain on liquidity from advance tax
outflows. On Monday, the repo borrowing hit a record of 1.96
trillion rupees.	
    The advance tax outflows drained about 700 billion rupees
($13.62 billion) from the banking system around mid-March, more
than offsetting the impact of RBI's cut in cash reserve ratio
(CRR), earlier in the month.	
    The RBI slashed the CRR, the share of deposits that banks
must hold with it, by 75 basis points, a move that was estimated
to have released about 480 billion rupees of primary liquidity
into the banking system. 	
    To tide over the fiscal year-end liquidity crunch, the RBI,
which held an additional repo auction under its liquidity
adjustment facility on Friday, will conduct another repo and
reverse repo auctions on Saturday. 	
    The central bank also conducted bond buys through the open
market on Friday, offering up to 100 billion rupees, but
accepted only 48.25 billion rupees of offers from the market.
 	
    Liquidity is expected to improve once government spending
kicks in next month.	
    "We see system liquidity deficit improving to 1 percent of
NDTL (net demand and time liabilities) or even better once the
bunched up government spending happens," said A. Prasanna,
economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.	
    Volume in the call money market was 104.85 billion rupees,
compared with 183.53 billion rupees on Thursday, while the
weighted average was 13.45 percent versus 9.53 percent
previously.	
    Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market was 255.70 billion rupees, lower than
426.02 billion rupees on Thursday, with the weighted average
rate at 12.04 percent, sharply higher than 9.23 percent
previously.	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 45.73 billion
rupees with the weighted average rate at 10.70 percent.	
    ($1 = 50.9 Indian rupees)	
	
 (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; editing by Malini Menon)

