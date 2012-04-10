FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian cash rate eases on signs of improving liquidity
April 10, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 6 years

Indian cash rate eases on signs of improving liquidity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - India's inter-bank call money
rate eased on Tuesday on signs of an improvement in liquidity
tightness in the banking system, but heavy borrowing continued
at the start of the new two-week reporting cycle keeping the
rate higher than the repo rate.	
    Concerns about the government's record debt-sale programme
will continue to weigh on the call rates and keep it at current
levels, higher than the repo rate of 8.50 percent, traders said.	
    The RBI will auction 140 billion rupees of treasury bills on
Wednesday, followed by 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday.
 and 	
    The one-day call rate closed at 8.75/8.80 percent,
lower than Monday's close of 8.80/8.90 percent.	
    Traders said in the run-up to the annual monetary policy
announcement on April 17, RBI will be closely monitoring the
borrowings from the repo window to understand the market
dynamics given the heavy supply line-up.	
    Liquidity conditions in the banking system have improved on
government spending in the new fiscal year that began on April
1, although this week's debt sales are seen weighing.	
    Banks borrowed 909.05 billion rupees from the central bank's
repo window on Tuesday compared with 1.07 trillion rupees on
Monday.	
    Volume in the call money market was 243.93 billion rupees,
compared with 268.49 billion rupees on Monday, while the
weighted average rate was 8.97 percent versus 8.99 percent
previously.	
    Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market was 502.47 billion rupees, higher than
453.15 billion rupees on Monday, with the weighted average rate
at 8.35 percent, higher than 8.07 percent previously.	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 115.97 billion
rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.40 percent.	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)

