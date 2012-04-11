FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian cash rate steady; bids at RBI repo fall
#Asia
April 11, 2012 / 7:32 AM / 6 years ago

Indian cash rate steady; bids at RBI repo fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - India's inter-bank call money
rate was little changed on Wednesday as liquidity in the banking
system showed signs of improvement, with banks borrowing less
from the central bank's repo counter for a second straight day.	
    At 12:25 p.m. (0655 GMT), the one-day call rate 
was at 8.80/8.90 percent, a tad above the repo rate of 8.50
percent, compared with Tuesday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent.	
    Banks borrowed 842.05 billion rupees from the Reserve Bank
of India's daily repo counter compared with 909.05 billion
rupees in the previous session and Monday's 1.07 trillion
rupees, an indication of the easing pressure on supply which
traders said was most likely due to some government spending.	
    However, a few traders suggested that the reason for the
fall could well be intentional low borrowing by banks before the
central bank's rate decision next Tuesday.	
    "The fall in repo borrowings may be due to some banks
thinking of meeting fund needs at lower rates next week in case
the RBI cuts repo rate on April 17," said a trader with a
state-run bank.	
    The majority of analysts polled by Reuters on Tuesday
predict a first cut in the repo rate after three years by the
RBI to lift sagging economic growth. 	
    Volume in the call money market was 210.33 billion rupees,
compared with 243.93 billion rupees on Tuesday, while the
weighted average rate was 8.94 percent versus 8.97 percent
previously.	
    Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market dropped sharply to 252.77 billion
rupees versus a total of 502.47 billion rupees on Tuesday, with
the weighted average rate at 8.47 percent, lower than 8.35
percent previously.	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 98.01 billion
rupees with the weighted average rate at 8.34 percent.	
	
 (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; editing by Malini Menon)

