April 13, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Indian cash rate eases; supplies up, cbank policy awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - India's inter-bank call money
rate eased on Friday as cash supplies improved and borrowers
kept to the sidelines, expecting a rate cut by the central bank
next week.	
    The Reserve Bank of India is set to review policy on Tuesday
and expectations for a repo rate cut have strengthened after
February industrial output grew at a weaker-than-expected 4.1
percent.  	
    At 1:44 p.m. (0814 GMT), the three-day call rate 
was at 8.70/8.75 percent, lower than Thursday's close of
8.75/8.80 percent but above the repo rate of 8.50 percent.	
    Banks borrowed 745.5 billion rupees from the RBI's daily
repo counter, lower than 865.15 billion rupees in the previous
session and well off a trillion rupees seen on most days in the
past three months.	
    Volume in the call money market was 221.6 billion rupees,
compared with 207.74 billion rupees around the same time on
Thursday, while the weighted average rate was 8.77 percent
versus 8.85 percent previously.	
    Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market rose to 423.72 billion rupees versus a
287.40 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.41
percent, lower than 8.47 percent.	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 143.22 billion
rupees from 130.84 billion rupees, with the weighted average
rate at 8.40 percent from 8.35 percent.	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

