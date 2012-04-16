Indian cash rate inches higher; rate action eyed

MUMBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - India's inter-bank call money rate edged up on Monday as demand stayed strong, although improved cash supply kept a lid on the rise. Strong expectations of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in its Tuesday's policy statement also kept borrowings and rates under check, traders said. Recent data showing sluggish industrial growth and fall in core inflation strengthened rate cut expectations. At 1:47 p.m. (0817 GMT), the one-day call rate was at 8.80/8.85 percent, higher than Friday's close of 8.50/8.60 percent for three-day loans. Banks borrowed 791 billion rupees from the RBI's daily repo counter, higher than 745.50 billion rupees in the previous session, but well below a trillion rupees seen on most days in the past three months. Volume in the call money market was 211.37 billion rupees, compared with 221.6 billion rupees around the same time on Friday, while the weighted average rate was 8.84 percent versus 8.77 percent previously. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was 416.53 billion rupees versus 423.72 billion rupees previously, with the weighted average rate at 8.48 percent, lower than 8.41 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 124.10 billion rupees from 143.22 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.46 percent from 8.40 percent. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)