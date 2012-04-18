FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian cash rate drops, but still above repo rate
April 18, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Indian cash rate drops, but still above repo rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - India's call money rate
 fell on Wednesday following the central bank's
aggressive easing move, but still remained above the new repo
rate in a reflection of the liquidity deficit facing the
country's inter-bank markets.	
    The Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate by 50 basis
points to 8.00 percent on Tuesday, but opted not to cut the cash
reserve ratio (CRR), which would have likely had a bigger
impact.	
    The RBI twice cut the CRR this year, for a total of 125
basis points, and has undertaken limited bond purchases via open
market operations.	
    The rate at which banks lend to each other closed at
8.35/8.40 percent level from Tuesday's close of 8.50/8.55
percent.	
    "Banks held back from borrowing for product needs till the
policy, betting on a rate cut possibility. Now that a rate cut
has come they are covering up for the fortnightly needs at a
lower rate," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said.	
    Traders said further falls in the call rate would only
happen after signs of more easing of liquidity and credit
conditions among Indian lenders.	
    Volume in the call money market was 246.78 billion rupees,
compared with 214.43 billion rupees on Tuesday, while the
weighted average rate was 8.35 percent versus 8.32 percent
previously.  	
    Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending
obligation (CBLO) market fell to 514.86 billion rupees versus a
588.72 billion rupees, with the weighted average rate at 8.00 	
percent, lower than 8.01 percent.  	
    In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 132.18 billion
rupees from 152.89 billion rupees, with the weighted average
rate at 8.00 percent from 8.47 percent. 	
	
 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)

