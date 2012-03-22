Indian call money rate hits more than 2-month high

MUMBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - India's inter-bank call money rate hit a 2-month high on Thursday as demand for funds spiked on the last day of the two-week reporting cycle. The demand-supply mismatch is a regular feature in India's call money market at this time of the year with liquidity squeezed by tax outflows. The situation has been exacerbated by a local holiday on Friday, traders said. At 2 p.m. (0830 GMT), the four-day call rate was at 9.70/9.75 percent after touching 10 percent, its highest since Jan. 13. It ended at 8.75/8.80 percent on Wednesday for one-day funds. "The spike is caused by a temporary mismatch of funds in the banking system," said Anoop Verma, associate vice-president at Development Credit Bank. "Deals are being struck at higher rates for last minute borrowing by few banks." Call rates usually soften on the reporting day because banks would have tied up funds to meet their cash reserve requirements. "It's a 4-day borrowing and government spending hasn't yet come into the banking system so the call rates have spiked. The rates will ease as spending happens after month-end," said Vivek Rajpal, India rate strategist at Nomura. Volume in the call money market was 96.95 billion rupees ($1.91 billion), compared with a total 210.91 billion rupees on Wednesday, while the weighted average rate rose to 9.38 percent from 8.98 percent. Volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was 303.32 billion rupees, compared with a total of 462.60 billion rupees on Wednesday, with a weighted average rate of 8.71 percent from 8.66 percent. In the inter-bank repo market, volume was 214.72 billion rupees from a total of 149.05 billion rupees on Wednesday. The liquidity situation is expected to get better towards the start of the next month, resulting in the call rates coming closer to the repo rate of 8.50 percent. Banks borrowed 1.35 trillion rupees from the central bank's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, lower than 1.49 trillion on Wednesday. The liquidity infused through a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio, or the share of deposits banks must hold with the central bank in cash, deflected some pressure due to the tax outflows, traders said. The CRR cut that came into effect on March 10 is estimated to have released about 480 billion rupees into the banking system. ($1 = 50.6650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Shamik Paul; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)