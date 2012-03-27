FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CLSA stops selling participatory notes on India securities-sources
March 27, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 6 years ago

CLSA stops selling participatory notes on India securities-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI/HONG KONG, March 27 (Reuters) - CLSA has stopped selling participatory notes, or derivatives through which foreign investors can invest in Indian securities, citing recent uncertainty regarding the taxation of these products, several sources familiar with the situation said.

“CLSA has taken the position not to increase its current Indian P-Note book as a way of minimizing the possible tax exposure,” said the brokerage in an e-mail to clients, seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

“For CLSA or any other P-Note issue, the tax liability must rest with the end ODI investor, the end beneficiary of the economic gain,” CLSA added, referring to offshore derivative instruments.

A CLSA spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnnoi and Rafael Nam in MUMBAI and Vikram Subhedar in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)

