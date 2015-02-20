FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian share markets to open on budget day on Feb. 28
#Hot Stocks
February 20, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Indian share markets to open on budget day on Feb. 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - India’s share markets will open for regular trading hours on Saturday, Feb. 28, when the government is due to unveil a much- anticipated budget for the fiscal year starting in April, the country’s two main exchanges said on Friday.

The announcement from National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd came after brokers had requested markets open on budget day, since trading volumes typically surge on the announcement of initiatives geared towards individual sectors.

Investors expect Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to announce a number of economic reforms in this year’s budget, which will be the second since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected last May. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Susan Fenton)

