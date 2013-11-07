FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian rupee off lows on suspected cbank intervention - dealers
November 7, 2013

Indian rupee off lows on suspected cbank intervention - dealers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee recovered from the day’s lows on Thursday after state-run banks likely sold dollars on behalf of the central bank, five dealers said.

The partially convertible rupee recovered to 62.47/48 after hitting an intraday low of 62.73 on a Standard & Poor’s report about a possible rating downgrade next year if the new government failed to push economic growth.

It had closed at 62.39/40 on Wednesday. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anand Basu)

