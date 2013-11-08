FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian rupee posts worst week in 2-1/2 months; oil dollar demand back
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 8, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Indian rupee posts worst week in 2-1/2 months; oil dollar demand back

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Rupee ends at 62.475/485 per dollar vs 62.41/42 on
Thursday
    * INR down 1.2 pct in week, a fourth successive week of
losses
    * Indian Oil exec says buying "some dollars" from SBI

    By Subhadip Sircar
    MUMBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee fell on Friday to
post its worst week in 2-1/2 months, tracking a weaker euro
after a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank and as
state-run oil refiners started sourcing dollars in spot markets.
    State-run oil refiners are now meeting 30-40 percent of
their dollar needs in markets, Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind
Mayaram was quoted as saying on Thursday by television channels,
instead of the special window provided by the central bank. 
    Indian Oil Corp's finance director confirmed on
Friday the state-run refiner was buying "some" dollars from
State Bank of India. 
    The partial tapering of the special window comes as
investors gear up for the U.S. monthly jobs report due later in
the day as well as domestic inflation and industrial output data
due next week. 
    "The recent strong data out of the U.S. has brought back the
tapering talk. With the year-end approaching, foreign investors
will also be averse to putting on risk-on trades," said Abhishek
Goenka, chief executive at India Forex Advisors.
    "The RBI's concessional swap facility will end in November
and the oil window is also tapering. So the artificial support
won't be there for rupee and it may weaken more from here on,"
he said.   
    The partially convertible rupee closed at
62.475/485 per dollar compared with 62.41/42 on Thursday. It
fell to an intra-day low of 62.75, its lowest since Sept. 30.
    The rupee recovered some losses on suspected central bank
intervention in late trades, dealers said. 
    For the week, it fell 1.2 percent, a fourth consecutive
weekly decline.
    The rupee was also pressured as the euro fell for a
second day on Friday, hurt by the European Central Bank's
surprise interest rate cut and a downgrade to France's credit
rating, while the dollar inched up before a key U.S. jobs
report. 
    In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 63.20, while the three-month was at
64.27.
  
    FACTORS TO WATCH                                            
* Dollar firmer, but gains seen muted before U.S. jobs data
 
* Dlr firmer against euro after ECB cut and U.S. jobs
  
* Foreign institutional investor flows         
* For data on currency futures                     
                        
  DIARIES & DATA:                                               
Indian Data Watch    European diary     
  
Indian diary           US Diary           

 (Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.