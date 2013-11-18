FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian rupee sees biggest one-day gain in 7 weeks as global risk supports
November 18, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Indian rupee sees biggest one-day gain in 7 weeks as global risk supports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Rupee ends at 62.41/42 per dollar vs 63.11/12 on Thursday
    * Local shares rise over 2 percent, biggest gain in a month
    * Unwinding of NDF trades also help rupee - dealers

    By Subhadip Sircar
    MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee notched up its
biggest single-day gain in nearly seven weeks on Monday, buoyed
by hopes strong foreign fund flows would support local markets
as global risk assets got a boost from China's ambitious
economic reforms agenda and monetary stimulus in the United
States looked set to continue.
    The country's main stock index rose more than 2
percent, its biggest single-day gain in more than a month. 
    The gains will provide a much-needed reprieve after the
rupee fell for a fifth week and hit an over two-month low last
week in trade.
    Subsequent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman-elect
Janet Yellen led to hopes that the U.S. was in no rush to scale
back stimulus, reinforcing market speculation that any move was
more likely in March than December.
    "The rupee was helped by the gains in the euro and the
reversal of NDF trades. I think sentiment will remain rupee
positive as long as 64 is not breached on the downside," said
Navin Raghuvanshi, vice president at Development Credit Bank,
referring to non-deliverable forward trades.
    Despite Monday's gains, the rupee will continue to remain
underpinned by domestic macroeconomic concerns as wholesale
prices rose at their fastest pace in eight months while retail
inflation hovered over double digits.
    Policy markers have sought to downplay concerns about the
economy with Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram
reiterating that the government will not breach its 4.8 percent
fiscal deficit aim for 2013/14 and pointing to lower estimates
of the current account deficit.
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.41/42
per dollar, compared with 63.11/12 on Thursday. It gained 1.1
percent, its biggest single-day gain since Oct. 3.
    It rose to 62.38 in session, its highest since Nov. 7.
    Indian markets were closed on Friday for a local holiday.
    In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 63.07, while the three-month was at
64.19.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH                                            
* Dollar, yen fall; China helps growth-linked currencies 
* China reform plans lift world shares to 6-yr high 
* Foreign institutional investor flows         
* For data on currency futures                     
                        
  DIARIES & DATA:                                               
Indian Data Watch    European diary     
  
Indian diary           US Diary           

 (Editing by Sunil Nair)

