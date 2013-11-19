FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian rupee at 2-week high; fund inflows continue to support
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 19, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Indian rupee at 2-week high; fund inflows continue to support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Rupee ends at 62.36/37 per dollar vs 62.41/42 on Monday
    * China to gradually widen yuan trading band
    * INR continues to remain supported by strong foreign fund
flows

    By Subhadip Sircar
    MUMBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee rose for a
fourth straight session to a near two-week high on Tuesday on
strong foreign inflows into stocks and as global risk sentiment
was boosted after China's central bank governor said the yuan's
trading band will be widened.
    Foreign fund inflows into local stocks have already totalled
nearly $900 million in November, adding to the rupee's gains
after $2.6 billion inflows in October. Foreign banks have been
consistent dollar sellers in recent sessions as they buy into
Indian equities.
    However, dealers said that most of the rupee's gains were
lost on consistent dollar demand from state-run oil refiners and
other importers.
    Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan recently said
that most of the dollar demand of oil companies is being routed
back through the forex market instead of the special swap window
opened after the rupee slumped to its life low in late August.
    "The rupee held on to the gains on steady selling from
exporters and also aided by the comments on yuan trading band
widening by China," said Vikas Babu Chittiprolu, a senior dealer
with Andhra Bank.
    "We will see oil companies bidding when the rupee dips below
62 to the dollar which will check rupee gains," he said.
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.36/37
per dollar, compared with 62.41/42 on Monday. It has gained 2.2
percent in the past four sessions.
    It rose to 61.87 in session, its highest since Nov. 6.
    Global factors have also had a large hand in the rupee's
recent rally. 
    Prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and
reforms in China had spurred a risk rally on Monday. 
    On Tuesday, China central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan said the
country will gradually expand the yuan trading band to help make
the currency more flexible and market-driven.    
    In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 62.97, while the three-month was at
64.05.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH                                            
* Dlr falls on Fed view, euro up before German ZEW       
* Investor caution halts share rally,dollar softens 
* Foreign institutional investor flows         
* For data on currency futures                     
                        
  DIARIES & DATA:                                               
Indian Data Watch    European diary     
  
Indian diary           US Diary           

 (Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.