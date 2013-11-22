FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian rupee up slightly; worries about foreign investors remain
November 22, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Indian rupee up slightly; worries about foreign investors remain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Rupee ends at 62.87/88 per dollar vs 62.93/94 on Thu
    * INR snaps five weeks of falls on Fed tapering fears
    * FIIs sell shares, snap 32-day buying streak

    By Archana Narayanan
    MUMBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The rupee rose slightly on
Friday, ending a two-day losing streak after suspected
intervention by the central bank, although broader sentiment
remains weak due to renewed fears the Federal Reserve will soon
start scaling back its stimulus.
    Trading in the rupee has been volatile, starting the week
with strong gains on hopes that the Fed would delay any
tapering, only to falter as the week progressed as doubts about
the U.S. central bank's stance then crept in. 
    Overall, the rupee managed to post a weekly gain against the
dollar and snap a five-week losing streak, although without much
conviction.
    In particular, traders are concerned foreign investors are
losing interest in India, setting up the prospect of more falls
in the rupee at a time when state-run oil companies are back to
sourcing dollars in markets and not through a special swap
window that had been created by the central bank.
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth 598
million rupees ($9.5 million) on Thursday, snapping a 32-day
buying streak that totalled 238.84 billion rupees, exchange and
regulatory data show.
    "The return of oil demand and tapering fears, coupled with
FII flows showing signs of drying up, the rupee is seen to be
under pressure in the coming days," said Ashtosh Raina, head of
foreign exchange trading at HDFC Bank.
    Raina expects the rupee to trade in the 62.80 to 63.50 range
in the next week.
    The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.87/88
per dollar, compared to 62.93/94 on Thursday. It weakened to as
much as 63.0850 during the day, its lowest since Nov. 14.
    The rupee rose 0.4 percent against the dollar during the
week, snapping five weeks of falls.
    Central bank intervention has helped support the rupee,
preventing it from falling much below 63 this week. The Reserve
Bank of India was again spotted selling dollars late in the
session on Friday. 
    In the offshore non-deliverable forwards, the
one-month contract was at 63.40/50, while the three-month was at
64.52/62.
    
    FACTORS TO WATCH                                            
* Euro rises, Bunds extend falls on above-forecast German Ifo
 
* Stocks gain as Fed-fired volatility eases; dlr firm MKTS/GLOB]
 
* Foreign institutional investor flows         
* For data on currency futures                     
                        
  DIARIES & DATA:                                               
Indian Data Watch    European diary     
  
Indian diary           US Diary           

 (Editing by Sunil Nair)

