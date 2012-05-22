FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 22
May 22, 2012 / 3:16 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-May 22

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - 	
    GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR likely to fall from a record high hit on Monday
following RBI's steps to curb arbitrage. Improved global risk
sentiment, with euro holding firm also seen weighing on
pair. 	
    * Markets kept gains on Tuesday after reclaiming some ground
to move off lows for the year hit the day before, as hopes grew
that Europe would embark on fresh action to address its debt
crisis while promoting growth. 	
    * The euro held firm on Tuesday as market players reduced
their bets against it, taking note of the chances that
Wednesday's informal meeting of European leaders may produce
measures to bolster investor confidence in the currency zone.  	
 	
    * Oil prices rose on Monday after China's premier called for
more efforts to stimulate growth and as investors cautiously
awaited results of Iran's second round of revived talks with
major powers over Tehran's nuclear program. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS	
    * Net overnight rupee open position limit for Indian banks
shall not include positions taken in the currency futures and
options segment, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.
 	
    * The Reserve Bank of India will continue to take steps to
stabilise the rupee, but the currency's direction will
ultimately depend on capital flows, Subir Gokarn, a deputy
governor at the central bank, said on Monday. 	
    * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds
on May 25, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on
Monday. The sale does not include the new 10-year bond that some
traders had been hoping for.  	
    * Foreign investors showed increased interest in India's
unutilised corporate bonds auction given the rising yields and
easing forward dollar rates, but they showed more muted interest
at a similar auction for federal debt, four market sources said.
 	
	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * Vodafone Group Plc's Indian unit will hold a news
conference to discuss its Jan-March quarter earnings. Results
will be watched for the company's next course of action on its
retrospective tax case against government. (1045GMT)	
    	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * Steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (Vizag Steel) has
filed a draft red-herring prospectus for its 25 billion rupees
($457 million) IPO. The Indian Government will offer around 489
million secondary shares in the company, equivalent to a 10
percent stake. (IFR)	
    * Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd will buy
Thomas Cook Group Plc's 77 percent stake in its India
operations for about $150 million, as the UK holiday firm
continues to pay down its debt.  	
 	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    55.27-32 55.12 55.52 55.23  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    May 21*           -795.9 mln	
    Month-to-date**     2.10  bln	
    Year-to-date**    430.52 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 21, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    May 18          -3.87 bln         	
    Month-to-date  10.93 bln        	
    Year-to-date  167.04 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of May 21, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               May 21	
    Foreign Banks                -6.32 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               349.1 mln	
    Private Sector Banks               8.38 bln	
    Mutual Funds                      -2.20 bln 	
    Others                             8.47 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   -5.68 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
10-Year State Loans May 22       73.00 bln	
91-Day T-Bills      May 23       90.00 bln	
182-Day T-Bills     May 23       50.00 bln	
2018,2021, 2027,    May 25      150.00 bln	
2036 Bonds	
             	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS 	
    INSTRUMENT           PAYMENT   DATE    AMOUNT (Mln rupees)	
SDL 09.19%, 2021         Interest   May 23             32.17  	
(GOA)  	
SDL 09.21%, 2021         Interest   May 23            115.13  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 09.22%, 2021         Interest   May 23            479.44  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 09.23%, 2021         Interest   May 23            638.25  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 09.25%, 2021         Interest   May 23            693.75  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 09.28%, 2021         Interest   May 23            464.00  	
(WEST BENGAL)  	
SDL 09.33%, 2021         Interest   May 23             81.64  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)  	
12.60% 2018              Interest   May 23           7958.08  	
SDL 08.39%, 2020         Interest   May 24            891.44  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.40%, 2020         Interest   May 24            420.00  	
(GUJARAT)  	
9.00% 2013               Interest   May 24            788.10  	
7.94% 2021               Interest   May 24          19453.00  	
SDL 08.03%, 2019         Interest   May 25            128.48  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 08.05%, 2019         Interest   May 25           1479.59  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.05%, 2020         Interest   May 25            201.25  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.06%, 2019         Interest   May 25            201.50  	
(RAJASTHAN)  	
SDL 08.07%, 2020         Interest   May 25            766.65  	
(3 States)  	
SDL 08.09%, 2020         Interest   May 25            488.43  	
(GUJARAT)  	
SDL 08.10%, 2019         Interest   May 25            980.06  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.10%, 2020         Interest   May 25            405.00  	
(UTTAR PRADESH)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption May 25          90000.00  	
182 days T-Bill          Redemption May 25          40000.00  	
    	
For full table, see 	
	
    LIQUIDITY, as of May 21	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
46 bids for 1.04 trillion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
received a sole bid for 50 million rupees at its reverse repo
auction.  	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 89.32 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 2.89 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

