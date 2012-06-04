Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 4

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR likely to open sharply higher as U.S. non-farm payroll, China non-manufacturing PMI disappoint; pair last closed at 55.54/55 on Friday, having hit a record high of 56.52 on Thursday. * Asian shares tumbled on Monday, pushing the broader Tokyo market to a 28-year low, as investors extended a rout of global stocks because of worries about a nightmare scenario of euro-zone breakup, U.S. economic relapse and a sharp slowdown in China. * The euro edged back towards a two-year low against the dollar on Monday, failing to maintain gains. Speculation grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve may take more monetary easing steps. * Brent crude oil prices fell for a fourth straight day on Friday, dropping under $100 a barrel to a 16-month low, as weak U.S. and Chinese economic data thrashed markets and sent investors to perceived safer havens. OVERNIGHT NEWS * RBI deputy governor Subir Gokarn was quoted by media on Friday saying the central bank has more room to cut rates after the recent weak Jan-March GDP data and the fall in oil prices. "The factors that are, perhaps, providing some more room, one is, growth has slowed down somewhat more than expected," Bloomberg quoted Gokarn as saying. "Second, oil prices have come down somewhat more than expected. Things are working on both sides. Inflation risks remain." * India's state-run oil refiners have agreed to a partial rollback of last month's gasoline price increase, a move that was expected after a public outcry over the steepest rise in the country's history. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee to inaugurate Annual Conference of Chief Commissioners and Directors General of Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax. * RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn at 'India All Access' organised by Nomura in Mumbai. (0330GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC is set to buy a majority holding in Indian financial services firm Future Capital Holdings for $100-$125 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday. * Bharti Airtel is in talks with banks to raise short-term bilateral loans to refinance upcoming maturing debt. The move is a further blow to the already sluggish Indian syndicated loan market. India's biggest mobile phone carrier needs around $400 million in two-year money to partially repay a $2 billion 18-month bridge loan due in June. Citigroup, HSBC, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are among those interested in providing the lending. (IFR) * Tadas Wind Energy, promoted by IL&FS Transport Networks (India), has raised a 8.76 billion rupees ($156 million) loan via IL&FS Financial Services as a bookrunner. (IFR) * Viceroy Bangalore Hotels has raised a 2.06 billion rupees loan to part finance a hotel at Race Course Road in Bangalore and repay a short-term loan. (IFR) * India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki is to invest 40 billion rupees ($716 million) to set up a new manufacturing facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat, raising its total capacity to 2 million units by 2015-16. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.75-82 56.57 56.50 55.78 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 1* -2.20 bln Month-to-date** -6.31 bln Year-to-date** 418.60 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 1, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt May 31 25.21 bln Month-to-date 25.21 bln Year-to-date 217.01 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 1, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 1 Foreign Banks -4.83 bln Public Sector Banks -8.29 bln Private Sector Banks 10.31 bln Mutual Funds 1.83 bln Others 8.05 bln Primary Dealers -7.10 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 10-Yr State Loans June 5 40.05 bln 91-Day T-Bills June 6 90 bln 182-Day T-Bills June 6 50 bln LIQUIDITY, as of June 1 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 40 bids for 660 billion rupees at its three-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted 9 bids for 45.50 billion rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 100.45 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.95 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)