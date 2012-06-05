FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 5
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 5, 2012 / 3:10 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR was seen opening lower, tracking gains in
the euro and positive Asian stocks. Pair last closed at
55.66/67.	
    The USD/INR 1-month NDF was trading at 55.92
after closing in New York at 55.80/85. 	
    * Asian shares and commodities staged a mild recovery on
Tuesday, with stocks holding a touch above 2012 lows, as
investors looked to European policymakers and the wider G7 to
take decisive action to address the worsening euro zone crisis. 	
 	
    * The euro edged up further from last week's two-year
low on Tuesday as sellers were tempted to pare back their huge
bets against the currency ahead of a conference call by the
Group of Seven financial policy makers. 	
    * Brent crude prices rebounded for a second straight
session on Tuesday, rising above $99 per barrel on support from
a weaker dollar and hopes that the world's leading economies
will take new action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.
 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS 	
    * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of debt
on June 8, including a new 10-year bond, the Reserve Bank of
India said in a statement on Monday. 	
    * Indian companies' investment overseas fell for the second
straight month in May, with total outbound foreign direct
investment at $2.35 billion, down 12 percent from April, data
from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Monday. 	
        	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * India's annual trade policy. (0630GMT)	
    * India Services PMI data. (0500GMT)	
                           	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * State-run Power Finance Corp is attempting to breathe new
life into India's dormant perpetual bond market with an
ambitious 25 billion rupees ($447 million) bond sale. (IFR)	
    * State-owned Hindustan Copper is planning to seek
cabinet approval for the sale of part of the government's stake,
an official at the Department of Divestment told local media.
(IFR)	
    * The IPO of steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, also
known as Vizag Steel, will be a crucial test of sentiment for
the country's divestment process. The company has already filed
its red herring prospectus for a $450 million offering to be
managed by Deutsche Bank and UBS. (IFR)	
    * Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeled
vehicle manufacturer, has approved a proposal to merge the
investment arm of its parent into the automaker, the company
said, 18 months after it announced its split from Honda Motor
.  	
      	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    55.80-85 55.88 55.88 55.83  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    June 4*            -6.37 bln  	
    Month-to-date**     -7.73 bln 	
    Year-to-date**    417.21 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 4, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    June 1         -9.78 bln         	
    Month-to-date  15.43 bln        	
    Year-to-date  207.23 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 4, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               June 4	
    Foreign Banks                 12.43 bln	
    Public Sector Banks              -21.20 bln	
    Private Sector Banks              620.0 mln	
    Mutual Funds                       6.46 bln 	
    Others                             4.28 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   -2.70 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
10-Yr State Loans   June 5     40.05 bln	
91-Day T-Bills      June 6        90 bln	
182-Day T-Bills     June 6        50 bln	
Government Bonds    June 8       150 bln                    	
     LIQUIDITY, as of June 4	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
40 bids for 933.55 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
also accepted a sole bid for 100 million rupees at the reverse
repo auction. 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 100.03 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.13 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

