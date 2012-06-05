Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 5

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR was seen opening lower, tracking gains in the euro and positive Asian stocks. Pair last closed at 55.66/67. The USD/INR 1-month NDF was trading at 55.92 after closing in New York at 55.80/85. * Asian shares and commodities staged a mild recovery on Tuesday, with stocks holding a touch above 2012 lows, as investors looked to European policymakers and the wider G7 to take decisive action to address the worsening euro zone crisis. * The euro edged up further from last week's two-year low on Tuesday as sellers were tempted to pare back their huge bets against the currency ahead of a conference call by the Group of Seven financial policy makers. * Brent crude prices rebounded for a second straight session on Tuesday, rising above $99 per barrel on support from a weaker dollar and hopes that the world's leading economies will take new action to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of debt on June 8, including a new 10-year bond, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. * Indian companies' investment overseas fell for the second straight month in May, with total outbound foreign direct investment at $2.35 billion, down 12 percent from April, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Monday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's annual trade policy. (0630GMT) * India Services PMI data. (0500GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * State-run Power Finance Corp is attempting to breathe new life into India's dormant perpetual bond market with an ambitious 25 billion rupees ($447 million) bond sale. (IFR) * State-owned Hindustan Copper is planning to seek cabinet approval for the sale of part of the government's stake, an official at the Department of Divestment told local media. (IFR) * The IPO of steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, also known as Vizag Steel, will be a crucial test of sentiment for the country's divestment process. The company has already filed its red herring prospectus for a $450 million offering to be managed by Deutsche Bank and UBS. (IFR) * Hero MotoCorp, India's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, has approved a proposal to merge the investment arm of its parent into the automaker, the company said, 18 months after it announced its split from Honda Motor . USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.80-85 55.88 55.88 55.83 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 4* -6.37 bln Month-to-date** -7.73 bln Year-to-date** 417.21 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 4, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt June 1 -9.78 bln Month-to-date 15.43 bln Year-to-date 207.23 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 4, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 4 Foreign Banks 12.43 bln Public Sector Banks -21.20 bln Private Sector Banks 620.0 mln Mutual Funds 6.46 bln Others 4.28 bln Primary Dealers -2.70 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 10-Yr State Loans June 5 40.05 bln 91-Day T-Bills June 6 90 bln 182-Day T-Bills June 6 50 bln Government Bonds June 8 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of June 4 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 40 bids for 933.55 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It also accepted a sole bid for 100 million rupees at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 100.03 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.13 trln rupees. (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)