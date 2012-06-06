FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 6
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 6, 2012 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR was seen opening lower as Asian shares
extended gains, while the euro held above two-year lows.
Pair last closed at 55.64/65. Any move toward 56 will be closely
watched after talk of mild RBI intervention on Tuesday.
 	
    * Asian shares nudged up on Wednesday but were capped by
concerns Europe's financial strains could intensify without a
global response, as Spain warned that it was being shut out of
credit markets. 	
    * The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Wednesday,
having lost ground after Spain warned it was losing access to
credit markets and finance ministers from major economies took
no immediate steps to assuage fears about Europe's debt
crisis. 	
    * Brent crude prices dipped in choppy trade on
Tuesday, while U.S. crude rose for a second day as supportive
U.S. data countered pressure from another batch of weak euro
zone figures. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS 	
    * India has prepared a contingency plan for Greece exiting
the euro zone and even a collapse of the monetary union, Indian
officials said on Tuesday. 	
        	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * Group of Ministers, attended by the Home Minister, the
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and the Minister for
Law and Justice, holds a presser in Mumbai. (1015GMT)	
                            	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * The deadline for responses to Indian Oil Corp's request
for proposals for a $300 million five-year bullet term loan has
been extended to June 15. The original deadline for the RFP,
which came out in early May, was on Friday, and has been
extended at the request of some banks. (IFR)	
    *  Oil and Natural Gas Corp, India's biggest
state-owned energy company, is considering bidding for part of
ConocoPhillips' Canadian oil sands holdings worth around
$5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters on Tuesday. 	
    * Australia said on Tuesday it would delay environmental
approval for a A$10 billion ($9.72 billion) coal project
proposed by India's GVK Power & Infrastructure, a
potential setback in the company's bid to tap voracious appetite
for coal in its home market.  	
  	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    55.88-93 56.20 56.10 55.98  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    June 5*             -6.81 bln  	
    Month-to-date**     -13.47 bln 	
    Year-to-date**     411.47 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 5, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    June 4           3.57 bln         	
    Month-to-date  19.01 bln        	
    Year-to-date  210.80 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 5, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               June 5	
    Foreign Banks                  8.27 bln	
    Public Sector Banks              -17.25 bln	
    Private Sector Banks              12.70 bln	
    Mutual Funds                      164.4 mln 	
    Others                             4.28 bln	
    Primary Dealers                  -860.0 mln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
91-Day T-Bills      June 6        90 bln	
182-Day T-Bills     June 6        50 bln	
Government Bonds    June 8       150 bln                    	
     LIQUIDITY, as of June 5	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
32 bids for 778.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It
got no bids at the reverse repo auction. 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 100.34 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.98 trln
rupees. 	
    * Indian banks borrowed 250 million rupees ($4.5 million)
from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility
(MSF) on June 4. 	
	
	
 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.