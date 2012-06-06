Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 6

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * USD/INR was seen opening lower as Asian shares extended gains, while the euro held above two-year lows. Pair last closed at 55.64/65. Any move toward 56 will be closely watched after talk of mild RBI intervention on Tuesday. * Asian shares nudged up on Wednesday but were capped by concerns Europe's financial strains could intensify without a global response, as Spain warned that it was being shut out of credit markets. * The euro stayed on the backfoot in Asia on Wednesday, having lost ground after Spain warned it was losing access to credit markets and finance ministers from major economies took no immediate steps to assuage fears about Europe's debt crisis. * Brent crude prices dipped in choppy trade on Tuesday, while U.S. crude rose for a second day as supportive U.S. data countered pressure from another batch of weak euro zone figures. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has prepared a contingency plan for Greece exiting the euro zone and even a collapse of the monetary union, Indian officials said on Tuesday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Group of Ministers, attended by the Home Minister, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and the Minister for Law and Justice, holds a presser in Mumbai. (1015GMT) EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * The deadline for responses to Indian Oil Corp's request for proposals for a $300 million five-year bullet term loan has been extended to June 15. The original deadline for the RFP, which came out in early May, was on Friday, and has been extended at the request of some banks. (IFR) * Oil and Natural Gas Corp, India's biggest state-owned energy company, is considering bidding for part of ConocoPhillips' Canadian oil sands holdings worth around $5 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday. * Australia said on Tuesday it would delay environmental approval for a A$10 billion ($9.72 billion) coal project proposed by India's GVK Power & Infrastructure, a potential setback in the company's bid to tap voracious appetite for coal in its home market. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.88-93 56.20 56.10 55.98 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 5* -6.81 bln Month-to-date** -13.47 bln Year-to-date** 411.47 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 5, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt June 4 3.57 bln Month-to-date 19.01 bln Year-to-date 210.80 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 5, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 5 Foreign Banks 8.27 bln Public Sector Banks -17.25 bln Private Sector Banks 12.70 bln Mutual Funds 164.4 mln Others 4.28 bln Primary Dealers -860.0 mln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees) MATURITIES DATE AMOUNT 91-Day T-Bills June 6 90 bln 182-Day T-Bills June 6 50 bln Government Bonds June 8 150 bln LIQUIDITY, as of June 5 * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 32 bids for 778.90 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 100.34 bln rupees * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 2.98 trln rupees. * Indian banks borrowed 250 million rupees ($4.5 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) on June 4.  (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Rafael Nam)