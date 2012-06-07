FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 7
June 7, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * USD/INR is seen opening sharply lower as risk
aversion wanes for Asian currencies, euro holding above two-year
lows. Oil importers stepping in to buy dollars will weigh on the
pair. Pair last closed at 55.36/37. 	
    * Asian shares rose on Thursday on signs that European
policymakers were seeking a solution for ailing Spanish banks
and amid growing expectations for additional monetary stimulus
if major economies deteriorate further. 	
    * The euro hovered near two-week highs against the greenback
early in Asia on Thursday, while the Australian dollar rose
towards parity as hopes grew that Europe was moving closer to
helping rescue Spain's stricken banks. 	
    * Crude oil futures rallied on Wednesday, with Brent
returning above $100 a barrel on growing hopes for a rescue of
Spain's troubled banks to ease the euro zone debt crisis, and as
a U.S. Federal Reserve official hinted at more monetary
easing. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS 	
    * India's government on Wednesday vowed to push ahead with
major transport and power projects in the current financial
year, buoying stocks in infrastructure companies with an attempt
to inject some life into the flagging economy.  	
    * Major auto makers in India warned on Wednesday that
government proposals to raise the tax on cars running on heavily
subsidised diesel will hurt a fast-growing sector popular with
India's emerging middle class. 	
 	
 	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * Reliance Industries annual general meeting (0530
GMT)	
    * India's main opposition to start nationwide stir against
price rise 	
    * India's annual monsoon rains, crucial for the health of
largely farm-dependent economy	
                              	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS	
    * Videocon Group, the diversified group controlled by
Venugopal Dhoot, is planning new foreign currency loans of
US$4bn-$5bn to fund its offshore capital expenditure plans in
the oil and gas sector. Some of the proceeds will also be used
to repay existing debt. (IFR)  	
    * Germany's Merck KGaA and India's Dr. Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd have struck a deal to develop cheap
versions of biotech cancer drugs, seeking to tap into a new
market as patents on biotech medicines expire.  	
   	
   	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    55.30-35 55.83 55.79 55.35  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    June 6*              2.69 bln  	
    Month-to-date**     -19.77 bln 	
    Year-to-date**     405.17 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 6, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    June 6         -11.32 bln         	
    Month-to-date   7.69 bln        	
    Year-to-date  199.49 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 6, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
                               June 6	
    Foreign Banks                -18.71 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               19.17 bln	
    Private Sector Banks             746.12 mln	
    Mutual Funds                     802.43 mln 	
    Others                             5.59 bln	
    Primary Dealers                   -6.10 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)	
MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT	
Government Bonds    June 8       150 bln                    	
    	
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 7	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 34 bids for 872.30 billion rupees at its one-day repo
auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking
system. It got no bids at the reverse repo auction.
 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI rise to 102.72 bln
rupees 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.03 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
