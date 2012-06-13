FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 13
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 13, 2012 / 3:01 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 13

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * Asian shares rose on Wednesday, following gains in
European and U.S. markets where bargain hunters bought beaten
down stocks, but markets remained vulnerable to the euro zone's
debt woes as Spanish yields hit record highs on worries over
banks. 	
    * The euro stayed tethered to a familiar range on Wednesday,
with many investors sticking to the sidelines ahead of an
Italian bond sale the next day and a weekend vote in Greece
which could determine the future of the euro zone. 	
    * Brent crude fell and U.S. crude edged up on Tuesday in
spread trading that reacted to data showing a drawdown in
stockpiles at a key U.S. hub as concerns persisted that the euro
zone debt crisis will curb demand for oil. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS 	
    * India's external affairs minister S.M. Krishna sought to
reassure frustrated U.S. business leaders that India is
committed to economic reforms after recent government decisions
that have left them questioning future investments.
 	
    * Iran's Bank Parsian has stopped issuing payment guarantees
for Iranian importers who buy Indian goods, because its account
that was set up to skirt Western sanctions does not have the
necessary funds in rupees. 	
     	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee will meet chairmen of
state-run insurers in New Delhi.	
    * RBI to release money supply, reserve money data.	
    	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS  	
    * Three Indian banks have committed a total of around $130
million so far to the $280 million seven-year loan financing a
floating production, storage and offloading (vessel for Forbes
Bumi Armada Offshore, the joint venture between India's Forbes &
Co and Malaysia's Bumi Armada. Closing and signing of the
facility are targeted for September. (IFR)	
    * Bharti Airtel has obtained a $150 million 12-month
bilateral loan from Axis Bank. Proceeds will refinance part of a
$2 billion 18-month bridge loan maturing this month. Standard
Chartered was the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner on that
bridge loan, which paid a margin of 120bp over Libor and a
top-level all-in in the 200s. (IFR)	
    * Holders of Suzlon Energy's out-of-the-money $300 million
zero-coupon CBs and $35.6 million 7.5 percent CBs approved a
resolution to extend the maturity date until July 27. The notes
were due to be redeemed at 145.23 and 150.24, respectively, on
June 12. The company, which manufactures wind turbines, has also
received approval for the extension from the Reserve Bank of
India. (IFR)	
	
          	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    55.96-01 56.32 56.27 56.03  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    June 12*              2.02 bln  	
    Month-to-date**      -5.73 bln 	
    Year-to-date**     419.22 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 12, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    June 11          7.53 bln         	
    Month-to-date  7.96 bln        	
    Year-to-date 199.75 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 12, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
    	
                             June 12	
    Foreign Banks                  9.99 bln	
    Public Sector Banks              -14.21 bln	
    Private Sector Banks               3.63 bln	
    Mutual Funds                    -512.18 mln	
    Others                            -1.92 bln	
    Primary Dealers                    2.99 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
    WEEKLY GOVERNMENT BOND AUCTIONS (In rupees)  	
    MATURITIES          DATE        AMOUNT 	
    91-Day T-Bills      June 13     100 bln	
    364-Day T-Bills     June 13      50 bln	
    	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS	
SDL 08.74%, 2021         Interest   Jun 14            152.95  	
(PUNJAB)  	
7.17% 2015               Interest   Jun 14          20076.00  	
SDL 07.35%, 2015         Interest   Jun 15             76.99  	
(TAMIL NADU)  	
SDL 07.39%, 2015         Interest   Jun 15            805.93  	
(10 States)  	
SDL 07.81%, 2016         Interest   Jun 15            132.77  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 07.89%, 2016         Interest   Jun 15             65.67  	
(ASSAM)  	
SDL 07.93%, 2016         Interest   Jun 15            320.68  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 07.94%, 2016         Interest   Jun 15            180.81  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 07.99%, 2016         Interest   Jun 15             76.93  	
(JHARKHAND)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jun 15          92049.50  	
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Jun 15          32028.00  	
SDL 07.33%, 2015         Interest   Jun 16            132.36  	
(KERALA)	
For full table, see 	
   	
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 12	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 33 bids for
853.05 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a sole
bid for 150 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.
 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 102.02 bln
rupees. 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.23 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
