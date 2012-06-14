Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 14

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares eased on Thursday as weak U.S. retail sales raised concerns about sluggish economic growth, while an Italian debt auction later will test market confidence in whether it can avoid becoming the next victim in the euro zone crisis. * The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains early in Asia on Thursday, while commodity currencies like the Australian dollar came under renewed pressure following a negative close on Wall Street. * Brent crude oil futures closed near flat and U.S. crude fell about 1 percent in choppy trading on We dnesday as weak U.S. economic data and worries about the euro zone's finances outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The United States and India agreed on Wednesday to deepen cooperation in the defense industry, maritime security and cyber security, with Washington highlighting what it said was a "closer convergence" of strategic interests. * India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.7 percent as on June 1, compared with a 13.3 percent rise two weeks ago and a 17.3 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty got an extension of three months, starting Thursday, a release from the central bank said on Wednesday. KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * India's cabinet headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will meet around 0530 GMT. The cabinet is expected to take a decision on increasing urea fertiliser prices, aimed at cutting down the government's total subsidy burden. * India will release May WPI inflation data around 0630 GMT. EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS * The Singapore Exchange has granted eligibility to list for Reliance Communications' planned business trust IPO. The deal is expected to be up to $1 billion in size and will contain underseas telecoms infrastructure cables from its Flag Telecom business. (IFR) * India's Jyothy Laboratories says board to consider proposal of merger of Henkel India Limited with co. * Maruti Suzuki board approves merger of SPIL with MSIL . USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) * For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 55.03-08 56.05 56.05 55.85 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) June 13* 2.02 bln Month-to-date** -5.49 bln Year-to-date** 419.46 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 13, as submitted by custodians) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees) Debt June 12 8.92 bln Month-to-date 16.88 bln Year-to-date 208.68 bln Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 13, as submitted by custodians) GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 13 Foreign Banks -8.83 bln Public Sector Banks 24.90 bln Private Sector Banks -5.78 bln Mutual Funds -3.23 bln Others 496.5 mln Primary Dealers -7.55 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Jun 15 805.93 (10 States) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 15 92049.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 15 32028.00 SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 16 132.36 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) For full table, see LIQUIDITY, as of June 13 * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 30 bids for 691.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a sole bid for 500 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction. * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 101.92 bln rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.26 trln rupees. (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Anand Basu)