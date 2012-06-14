FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 14
June 14, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

Indian FX/debt factors to watch-June 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP	
    * Asian shares eased on Thursday as weak U.S. retail sales
raised concerns about sluggish economic growth, while an Italian
debt auction later will test market confidence in whether it can
avoid becoming the next victim in the euro zone crisis.
 	
    * The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains early in
Asia on Thursday, while commodity currencies like the Australian
dollar came under renewed pressure following a negative close on
Wall Street. 	
    * Brent crude oil futures closed near flat and U.S. crude
fell about 1 percent in choppy trading on We dnesday as weak
U.S. economic data and worries about the euro zone's finances
outweighed a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. 	
 	
    OVERNIGHT NEWS 	
    * The United States and India agreed on Wednesday to deepen
cooperation in the defense industry, maritime security and cyber
security, with Washington highlighting what it said was a
"closer convergence" of strategic interests. 	
    * India's M3 money supply rose an annual 13.7
percent as on June 1, compared with a 13.3 percent rise two
weeks ago and a 17.3 percent growth a year earlier, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Wednesday. 	
    * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor K.C. Chakrabarty got
an extension of three months, starting Thursday, a release from
the central bank said on Wednesday. 	
	
    KEY EVENTS TO WATCH	
    * India's cabinet headed by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
will meet around 0530 GMT. The cabinet is expected to take a
decision on increasing urea fertiliser prices, aimed at cutting
down the government's total subsidy burden. 	
    * India will release May WPI inflation data around 0630 GMT.	
      	
    EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS / MAJOR DEALS  	
    * The Singapore Exchange has granted eligibility to list for
Reliance Communications' planned business trust IPO. The deal is
expected to be up to $1 billion in size and will contain
underseas telecoms infrastructure cables from its Flag Telecom
business. (IFR)	
   * India's Jyothy Laboratories says board to consider proposal
of merger of Henkel India Limited with co. 	
   * Maruti Suzuki board approves merger of SPIL with MSIL 
. 	
    	
    USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) 	
    * For up-to-date prices, double click 	
    Close    Open   High Low   Volume	
    55.03-08 56.05 56.05 55.85  High	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net rupees) 	
    June 13*              2.02 bln  	
    Month-to-date**      -5.49 bln 	
    Year-to-date**     419.46 bln	
    * Provisional NSE data	
    ** Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 13, as submitted
by custodians)	
    	
    FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Rupees)  	
                Debt        	
    June 12          8.92 bln         	
    Month-to-date  16.88 bln        	
    Year-to-date  208.68 bln        	
    Source: SEBI (reporting date as of June 13, as submitted by
custodians)	
        	
    	
    GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)	
    	
                             June 13	
    Foreign Banks                 -8.83 bln	
    Public Sector Banks               24.90 bln	
    Private Sector Banks              -5.78 bln	
    Mutual Funds                      -3.23 bln	
    Others                            496.5 mln	
    Primary Dealers                   -7.55 bln	
    Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd	
    	
   	
    BOND INTEREST/REDEMPTIONS	
SDL 07.39%, 2015         Interest   Jun 15            805.93  	
(10 States)  	
SDL 07.81%, 2016         Interest   Jun 15            132.77  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 07.89%, 2016         Interest   Jun 15             65.67  	
(ASSAM)  	
SDL 07.93%, 2016         Interest   Jun 15            320.68  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 07.94%, 2016         Interest   Jun 15            180.81  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 07.99%, 2016         Interest   Jun 15             76.93  	
(JHARKHAND)  	
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jun 15          92049.50  	
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Jun 15          32028.00  	
SDL 07.33%, 2015         Interest   Jun 16            132.36  	
(KERALA)	
SDL 08.39%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            314.63  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.40%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            126.00  	
(2 States)  	
SDL 08.41%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            378.45  	
(PUNJAB)  	
SDL 08.42%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19             86.66  	
(4 States)  	
SDL 08.43%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            210.75  	
(MADHYA PRADESH)  	
SDL 08.58%, 2017         Interest   Jun 19            131.73  	
(JAMMU & KASHMIR) 	
For full table, see 	
   	
    LIQUIDITY, as of June 13	
    * The Reserve Bank of India said it accepted all 30 bids for
691.15 billion rupees at its one-day repo auctions, through
which it injects liquidity into the banking system and a sole
bid for 500 million rupees at its one-day reverse repo auction.
 	
    * Indian bank refinancings with RBI fall to 101.92 bln
rupees. 	
    * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.26 trln
rupees. 	
	
 (Compiled by Madhura Karnik; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
